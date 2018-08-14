WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Male Stripper Short 'Angel of Anywhere' by James Kicklighter

by
August 14, 2018
Angel of Anywhere Short Film

"I am so not this girl, I never do this." Don't be turned off by the headline, this is a very impressive dramatic short film. Angel of Anywhere is an award-winning short directed by James Kicklighter that has been playing at festivals this year. The story is about an empathetic stripper who chats with his clients and helps them work through their problems. It goes to some very deep, personal places, with a very intelligent script. Angel of Anywhere stars Briana Evigan as Michelle, Ser'Darius Blain as Brian, David A. Gregory as D.C., plus Nihan Gur, Adam Carr, Krystal Conway, and Axel Roldos. It's always great to see a story that challenges us to rethink our initial judgments, and listen more to each other. Definitely worth a watch.

Angel of Anywhere Short Film Poster

Description from Vimeo: "Angel of Anywhere is the story of an empathetic stripper who plays therapist to the many damaged clientele and co-workers who frequent the popular Anywhere Bar." Angel of Anywhere is directed by filmmaker James Kicklighter (follow him @jameskick), who has made a bunch of other short films previously including Desires of the Heart and Digital Edition. The screenplay is by Kate Murdoch & Casey Nelson. The short film is screening this month at the Oscar-qualifying Hollyshorts and Sidewalk Film Festivals. For more details, visit the film's website or Vimeo page. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

