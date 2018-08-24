WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Michael Shannon in Jeff Nichols' Short 'Long Way Back Home'

by
August 24, 2018
Source: YouTube

Long Way Back Home

"You're not the only one lookin' for them." More work from Jeff Nichols and Michael Shannon? Yes, please. Long Way Back Home is a new short film written and directed by filmmaker Jeff Nichols. The short was made to promote the release of the album "Among the Ghosts" from the band Lucero, which includes Jeff's brother Ben Nichols on vocals and guitar. It's sort of a music video, but not really. Michael Shannon stars in this, along with Garrett Hedlund, Scoot Mcnairy, Paul Sparks, and Ben Nichols. Shannon and Nichols have worked together on all five of his films previously: Shotgun Stories, Take Shelter, Mud, Midnight Special, and Loving. Glad to see them continue to work together, always a thrill. Give this a watch.

Thanks to The Film Stage for the tip on this. "The film tells the story of Stanton, portrayed by Shannon, as he searches the streets and backroads of Memphis for his two younger brothers… Intensity builds to the sounds of Lucero's track as questions arise about the intentions of Shannon's character." Long Way Back Home is directed by filmmaker Jeff Nichols, of the films Shotgun Stories, Take Shelter, Mud, Midnight Special, and Loving previously. The short was made to promote the release of Lucero's new album "Among the Ghosts" - available now. This was filmed in both the band's hometown of Memphis, TN, and the Nichols brothers' home state of Arkansas. For more info, visit Variety. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK