Watch: 'One Small Step' Animated Short About an Astronaut Dreamer

"For those who support our dreams." Another wonderful short to brighten up your day (or week, perhaps?). One Small Step is the first short made by a brand new animation studio called Taiko Studios. Founded by Shaofu Zhang, who worked at Disney for years on films including Big Hero 6, Zootopia, and Moana, the studio is a powerful new animation house that operates between America and China. Co-directed by Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas, who worked with the animators in China from their offices in Burbank, is about a Chinese-American girl with great big dreams of becoming an astronaut. This definitely borrows a bit from the Pixar and Disney playbooks, but it's still charming and beautifully animated anyway. Watch below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip. Description from Vimeo: "Taiko Studios presents the story of Luna, a Chinese American girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut." One Small Step is co-directed by Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas, produced by Shaofu Zhang. Featuring music by Steve Horner. "Taiko Studios is the brainchild of Shaofu Zhang, who worked at Disney for years and has credits on Big Hero 6, Moana, and Zootopia. He wanted to create a true international powerhouse in animation, and the studio uniquely straddles China and America." For more info on Taiko Studios, click here. The short has played at and won awards at many festivals already. Follow Taiko on Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Enjoy it?