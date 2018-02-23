Watch: Oscar-Nominated Short Doc 'Knife Skills' About Ex-Con Chefs

There's only one week to go until the Academy Awards ceremony. One of the nominated Best Documentary Short Films is this one, Knife Skills, from veteran filmmaker/producer Thomas Lennon. Knife Skills is a 40-minute short film profiling the hectic launch of Edwins (visit their official site), a world-class French restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio, where most of the staff are just out of prison. Lennon explains his intentions to The New Yorker: "Can I make you think about an issue and care about an issue? Think about the people and care about those people?" It's not just a film about chefs, or prison, or running a restaurant, it's about all of those things and more. If you want to watch the short, it's available below for free only for US viewers.

If this doesn't work, you can also rent the short on iTunes here, or visit the film's website for more details.

"What does it take to build a world-class French restaurant? What if the staff is almost entirely men and women just out of prison? What if most have never cooked or served before, and have barely two months to learn their trade? We follow the hectic launch of Edwins restaurant in Cleveland. In this improbable setting, with its mouth-watering dishes and its arcane French vocabulary, we discover the challenges of men and women finding their way after their release." Knife Skills is directed by documentary producer/filmmaker Thomas Lennon. The film is nominated for Best Documentary Short at the Academy Awards this year. It also played at the Traverse City Film Festival. For info, visit The New Yorker. To see more shorts, click here.