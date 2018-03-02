Watch: Retro 50s Universal Monsters Trailer for 'The Shape of Water'

"Not since the beginning of time has the world known terror like this!" Video editor/filmmaker Erick Solis has created a retro 50s trailer for Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water, which will likely pick up a few Academy Awards this weekend. The film is inspired by many great classic films, specifically Creature from the Black Lagoon (released in 1954) and other Universal Monsters movies. This trailer is a throwback to those films and it's pretty much a perfect re-edit for this film, which already feels vintage anyway. Sally Hawkins stars in The Shape of Water, and the film's excellent ensemble cast includes Michael Shannon, Michael Stuhlbarg, Octavia Spencer, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones , and David Hewlett. This is a fun watch as we head into Oscars weekend, since The Shape of Water has the most nominations of any film.

Here's the fan-made vintage trailer for Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water, direct from YouTube:

An other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa's life is changed forver when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. The Shape of Water is directed by visionary Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, of Cronos, Mimic, The Devil's Backbone, Blade II, Hellboy I & II, Pan's Labyrinth, and Crimson Peak previously. The screenplay is written by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; based on an idea by del Toro and Daniel Kraus. This premiered at the Venice, Telluride & Toronto Film Festivals. Fox Searchlight first opened The Shape of Water in theaters on December 1st last year. One of your favorites?