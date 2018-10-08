Watch: Rian Johnson's Music Video for LCD Soundsystem's 'Oh Baby'

"Please wake me, For my love lies patiently…" Need something to cleanse your palette inbetween trailers? Watch this fantastic short film music video for LCD Soundsystem's song "oh baby". Even though this video has been out for a few weeks, you can still enjoy it, especially if you haven't seen it yet. The music video is directed by Rian Johnson, yes, Rian – director of The Last Jedi – Johnson who went off and made this in the midst Star Wars work. The music video plays as a short film, about a couple who invent a teleportation device. Starring Sissy Spacek and David Strathairn. This is really wonderful but quite tragic, I must say.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip. From YouTube: music video for "oh baby" off LCD Soundsystem's album "american dream". The album is already out now. The music video is directed by filmmaker Rian Johnson, of Brick, The Brothers Bloom, Looper, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The short is produced by Maggie McLean; featuring cinematography by Steve Yedlin; and edited by Rian Johnson. It was filmed on a farm north of Santa Clarita. "We shot the whole thing in two days, with a big location move, and you can't do that without a great AD," Johnson tweeted.