Watch: Robbie Collin Discusses the Unique Aesthetic of Ghibli's Films

"So much of what makes Ghibli, Ghibli comes down to the way their films wriggle into the space between cultures… they feel both familiar and strange." It's always a good time to revisit Studio Ghibli films. Film journalist/critic Robbie Collin has put together a short video essay discussing the aesthetic of Ghibli films - focusing on how they mix east and west style to create something completely unique (and wonderful). I'm always up for watching anyone praise Ghibli films and analyzing what makes them so magical, and Robbie looks back at their origins to figure out where it all came from. Worth a watch. This just makes me want to settle in and spend all weekend rewatching Ghibli films, and catching up on a few of the classics I haven't seen yet - like the cool 1968 animated film The Little Norse Prince Valiant referenced in here. Watch below.

Direct from YouTube. This video essay was made by film journalist/critic Robbie Collin - you can follow him @robbiereviews - for The Telegraph. Robbie also writes reviews and provides other film coverage for the UK paper. He references a lot of early animation work, including The Little Norse Prince Valiant (or Horus: Prince of the Sun) directed by Isao Takahata, first released in 1968. The very first Studio Ghibli film came years later - Castle in the Sky, released in 1986, directed by Hayao Miyazaki. Another film referenced is Only Yesterday, first released in 1991, another masterpiece directed by Isao Takahata. Ghibli is, and will always be, the best. If you want to learn more about the history of Studio Ghibli and the people behind it, we recommend these docs: The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness, and Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki.