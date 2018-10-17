Watch: Horror/Romance Short Film 'Cherry' Starring Jaleelah Galbraith

"It used to feel like everybody else was doing it, except me." Another fun horror short to feature this month, this one from filmmakers based out of Bristol in England. Cherry is a "horror/romance" short film that is actually a monologue written & developed by actress Jaleelah Galbraith. "We decided that rather than the usual, some might say 'boring' way in which monologues are presented, we wanted to do something visual and engaging, that was driven by the narrative of the work." And this is the result. You have to watch all the way to the end to get the real horror twist here, and it's worth it. I always admire seeing short films that rely on creativity and minimalism to still have a big impact, and this one is a good one. It's worth a quick watch.

Thanks to Paul for the note. Description from Vimeo: "Cherry is a sensual monologue with dark undertones that was written and performed by multi-talented [UK] actress Jaleelah Galbraith. Proof, we hope, that monologues don't have to be boring and performed in front of a dull black backdrop. We got down and dirty with the material and made something that is visual and engaging as well as driven by the narrative of the piece." Cherry is directed by filmmaker Paul Holbrook (his website) of Shunk Films based out of Bristol, UK. Find more of Shunk's work on their Vimeo page. The film's screenplay is written by Jaleelah Galbraith. For more info on the short, visit their Facebook page. To watch more short films, click here. Your thoughts?