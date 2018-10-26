Watch: Romance Short 'Souls of Totality' Filmed During a Solar Eclipse

"As a soul of totality, you will always be part of the whole of something." Last year, a total solar eclipse was visible across America - and people went crazy over it. During that eclipse, filmmaker Richard Raymond got a crew and shot this short film - Souls of Totality. It won Best Short at the Raindance Film Festival, and the Grand Jury Prize at Hollyshorts, and is now available online to watch. Souls of Totality follows Lady 18 and Guy 3, who have a secret. They are members of a cult that believes if they die during a Solar Eclipse their souls will be taken to paradise. But their secret… is that they are profoundly in love. Starring Tatiana Maslany & Tom Cullen, plus Mike Tague & Helen Shaver. It runs a bit long, but it's an affecting film.

Thanks to Lola for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "Filmed during an actual solar eclipse and starring Emmy award-winner Tatiana Maslany, and Tom Cullen, Souls of Totality is a love story about the intensity of a looming moment that can change everything." Souls of Totality is directed by up-and-coming British filmmaker Richard Raymond - find more of his work on his Vimeo, or follow him on Twitter @richieraymond. The screenplay is written by Kate Trefry and Ben Bolea. Featuring cinematography by Jarin Blaschke; with music composed by Michael Dean Parsons. You can watch a making of featurette on the film here. For more info on the short, visit their Facebook. For more short films, click here. Thoughts?