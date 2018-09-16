Watch: Sci-Fi Short 'Scavenger' Follows a Lonely Planetary Scavenger

"Mostly you find echoes of tragedy… But then - something finds you." Whoa. Now this is something. I love discovering a mesmerizing new short film that affects me in a deep, meaningful way. Scavenger is a sci-fi short film created by filmmaker Raphael Rogers (follow him here) by weaving stock footage and original content together. The story follows a planetary scavenger who has been scouring planets to find something new or useful. He hasn't found much, but one day he comes across an ancient probe sent from planet Earth - what happens next changes him forever. The short stars Jowaan Sullivan and Lauren Gottlieb. This is a really beautiful film that's impressive not only for its story, but because it was made by using mostly existing stock footage, yet it still feels entirely authentic and unique. This is a must watch - only three minutes long.

Thanks to Raphael for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "In 1977 NASA launched two golden records into deep space on the Voyager I & II probes. Having left our solar system, they are the most distant man-made objects. The records carry sounds and images of our planet and human brainwaves. In this Radiolab interview, Ann Druyan explains what those brainwaves contain. The film begins when a planetary scavenger in an advanced spacesuit comes across the Voyager I drifting in interstellar space. Reading the brainwaves at the end of the record connects him to a planet he’s never known… Earth." Scavenger is designed and directed by filmmaker Raphael Rogers - follow him @thisfatefulhour. This is also a proof of concept for a feature-length film. For more on the making of the film, visit Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?