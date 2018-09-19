WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Short Comedy 'Ciao Lola' Filmed in Venice, Starring Jane Levy

by
September 19, 2018
Source: Vimeo

Ciao Lola Short Film

"Who are all these people?" Nothing like a funny short film set in a romantic city to brighten up your day! Ciao Lola is a short comedy made by producer / filmmaker Oscar Boyson, running only six minutes in total. It was filmed in Venice back in 2016, and is now available to watch online. The short stars Jane Levy (from Fun Size, Evil Dead, About Alex, Don't Breathe, Monster Trucks) as Lola and Thomas McDonell as Peter, a couple visiting the gorgeous Italian city. There's some unexplained subtext to this that isn't implicit, but you'll figure it out as it goes along. I like the playfulness of this, and all the lovely shots of Venice. Enjoy!

Original description from Vimeo: "I made this short film in Venice in August of 2016." A guy tries to keep up with his girlfriend who clearly adjusted too well in the city. Ciao Lola is directed by producer / filmmaker Oscar Boyson (mostly a producer for Noah Baumbach and the Safdie Brothers - see his IMDb), from a script written by Oscar Boyson & Benjamin Collins. The short stars Jane Levy as Lola and Thomas McDonell as Peter, also featuring Alberto Baraghini and Alessandro Borgomainerio. The cinematography is by Brett Jutkiewicz. For more info on the short, visit the Vimeo page. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?

