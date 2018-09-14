Watch: Short Doc 'Heart of Resilience' About a Boxing Gym in Toronto

"One extra push, one extra punch - that's all it takes." With the Toronto Film Festival coming to an end this weekend, we wanted to feature a short film made in Toronto showing how resilient and wonderful the city is. Heart of Resilience is a short film commissioned by the City of Toronto, made by filmmaking brothers Ryan Freeman and Brad Freeman, who run the studio Lossless Creative out of Toronto. This is the story of MJKO (official website), a non-profit boxing gym located in the lower income neighborhood of South Parkdale. The film shows how there are so many people and organizations working across Toronto to make it more resilient, and it's an uplifting look at how friendship and openness make a big difference in society. This is a really lovely documentary about regular people and how boxing has changed them. Watch below.

Thanks to Ryan for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "Miranda Kamal operates a non-profit boxing gym for at risk kids in the priority neighborhood of South Parkdale in Toronto, Canada. Despite the kids having a difficult home life, in the gym they can be themselves and learn discipline while having fun. Toronto is a resilient city, and the MJKO boxing gym shows the true heart of resilience." Heart of Resilience is co-directed by Canadian filmmaker Ryan Freeman of the Toronto-based filmmaking studio Lossless Creative - follow them @losslessagency. He scored the film, and was the DP and editor. It's co-directed by Ryan's brother Brad Freeman. The City of Toronto commissioned them to create a short doc around what it means to be resilient in Toronto, and this is their lovely film. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?