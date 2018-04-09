WORTH WATCHING
Watch: Space Travel Short Film 'Hyperlight' by Nguyen-Anh Nguyen
by Alex Billington
April 9, 2018
Source: Vimeo
"If we landed with them, that means we should've ejected." You have to see this impressive sci-fi short film titled Hyperlight, about two astronauts on a cool space ship traveling far to another place in the galaxy in another star system. Set at a time when humans have just achieved faster-than-light travel, this short has an ambitious concept but director Nguyen-Anh Nguyen pulls it off so amazingly well, with some slick VFX work and captivating sci-fi story. Hyperlight stars Jeananne Goossen, Peter Shinkoda, and Caroline Dhavernas. There's a few big twists in this and lots to process, but it's another must watch sci-fi short film.
Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip. Synopsis for Hyperlight from Vimeo: 'Two elite astronauts wake up in the abyss of space; they return to their stranded ship and discover the surprising reason behind their mission's catastrophic failure." Hyperlight is directed by Nguyen-Anh Nguyen (his official site), written by Nicolas Billon, with cinematography by Simran Dewan. Also featuring music composed by Mathieu Lafontaine. Hyperlight was shot on a Blackmagic URSA Mini 4.6K and URSA Mini Pro, then edited and finished in DaVinci Resolve. For more, visit Vimeo or their website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?
FEATURED POSTS
POPULAR COMMENTS
LAST YEAR'S TOP 10
FOLLOW US HERE
Follow Alex's main profile on :
FS.NET ON FACEBOOK