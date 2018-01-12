Watch: Stellar Shot-by-Shot Breakdown of the 'Raiders' Desert Chase

Looking for a bit of inspiration about how to make a timeless action scene? Watch this stellar shot-by-shot breakdown video of the "Desert Chase" scene from Spielberg's Raiders of the Lost Ark, made by Greek editor / filmmaker Antonios Papantoniou. Papantoniou makes many of these shot-by-shot breakdowns, but this is one of the best videos for a truly iconic action scene. The chase occurs in Raiders roughly halfway through when the Nazis try to take off with the Ark, and Indy (Harrison Ford) goes after them. This is a very intense, detailed breakdown discussing literally every last aspect - the shots, lenses, movements, everything. Dang, after this video, I just want to watch all the Indiana Jones films in a back-to-back marathon. Classics.

Thanks to Phil Szostak via Twitter for the tip on this. Video direct from Vimeo. Includes details about: The Type Of Shots, The Camera Angles, The Camera Movements, The Duration Of Shots, The Type Of Lens, and The Number Of Cuts. This breakdown video is made by Greek video editor Antonios Papantoniou. Find more of his work and shot-by-shot breakdown videos on his Shot-by-Shot website here. Steven Spielberg's Raiders of the Lost Ark was first released in 1981, featuring cinematography by DP Douglas Slocombe and editing by Michael Kahn. You can watch the full Desert Chase scene uncut here. I wish Papantoniou would do a full breakdown of the entire series and release a DVD or something. So good. Who else loves this scene?