Watch: Stephan Zlotescu's Next Proof-of-Concept Pitch 'Product Wars'

"I don't feel guilty… we brought this on ourselves." A few years ago, we featured a stunning sci-fi short film titled True Skin, which went on to become a huge hit online then was picked up by Warner Bros to be made into a feature film. The creator of that short, filmmaker Stephan Zlotescu, is back with another "proof of concept" pitch for his next project - titled Product Wars. This one also integrates CG creations into real-world footage, taking us into an alternate history where mascots and marketing characters are genetically manufactured to actually exist. It's a bit creepy, and Stephan pushes this concept into the apocalyptic realm. It's a cautionary tale about consumerism and marketing and how bad it can/will get. Definitely worth a look.

Thanks to Stephan for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "Genetically engineered mascots become the latest craze in this all too possible future." Product Wars is the latest "IP proof of concept" from the creators of True Skin and Pastel. The short is written and directed by Stephan Zlotescu - find more of his work on his official website. This is produced by Stephan Zlotescu, H1, Vlad Caprini, and Steve Tzirlin; executive produced by Patrick Jean. Featuring cinematography by H1, and the song "Out Alive" by J-Punch and Dave Moonshine. For more info, visit the short's Vimeo page. Product Wars is already being developed into a mini series produced by the TV channel Blackpills. To see more short films, click here. Your thoughts?