WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Stunning Experimental Short Film 'Edifice' Made by Ash Thorp

by
January 31, 2018
Source: Vimeo

Edifice Short Film

"A complex system of beliefs." We're taking a brief step outside of our comfort zone to share this fascinating, mesmerizing short film titled Edifice, made by designer / filmmaker / visual artist Ash Thorp (follow him @ashthorp). This experimental short features stunning imagery designed to consider existential questions about "who we are, where we come from, and where we are heading." It's only seven minutes and features no dialogue, only visuals. The concept is to present visually a "journey from stardust to singularity." Most of the short films we share contain some sort of narrative or plot device, but this one is all about the concept, evoking profound existential & philosophical thoughts through an entrancing visual experience. See below.

Edifice Short Film

Thanks to Ash for the note on this. Original description from Vimeo: "Edifice is an experimental short film inspired by personal beliefs of who we are, where we come from, and where we are heading; it's a journey from stardust to singularity. This purely cinematic film is intended to stimulate your mind and senses, while provoking further thought about our passage and presence in this world. To optimize your experience of the film, Edifice is best viewed on a full screen, with no surrounding artificial light intrusion, and very ample sound." Edifice is made by Ash Thorp (visit his official website), featuring a score by Ben Lukas Boysen. For more info on this and behind-the-scenes, visit the website. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?

Find more posts: Short Film, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK