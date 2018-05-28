Watch: Sublime Poetry-Inspired Short Film 'Every Day' by Ryan Simon

"I was born in the attic / because Mother claimed / brown the more honest name / for beige. They hit her––" This is a short film with a purpose - to help spread awareness and bring attention to the adversity and challenges different people face in society. Every Day is a simple but meaningful short film inspired by a lovely poem by Robin Coste Lewis, first published in the NY Times in 2017. Motionpoems is a non-profit organization that is bringing poems to life, and this short film is their latest offering to the world - directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Ryan Simon. The full poem can be found on their website, and the short film is just a scene set to an impassioned recitation of the poem. It might stir up some feelings inside of you. If you enjoy this short, they have plenty more and are always putting out new poetry-inspired shorts.

Film is embedded from Vimeo. Every Day is a video created by Motionpoems, a "non-profit organization that pairs filmmakers and poets to create compelling content." The poem is by Robin Coste Lewis, and the video is directed by Ryan Simon. Read the poem in full here. Find more of Ryan Simon's work here; he also directed the documentary The Black Jacket which is available on Netflix. For this season, Motionpoems is partnering with the literary group Write Our Democracy, and letting the filmmakers select 12 poems that illuminated 9 core issues; racism, LGBTQIA, women's rights, gun control, judicial system reform, education and social welfare, climate control, and the current state of media, all of which illustrate the theme for this year's showcase: "Dear Mr. President". More info on their website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?