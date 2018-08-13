Watch: Superb 'Cloverfield'-Inspired Sci-Fi Action Short Film 'Megan'

"The old man wasn't that crazy after all, was he?" Time to dip our toes back into the Cloverfield universe. Megan is an impressive "proof-of-concept" 5-min sci-fi short film by a Polish VFX designer / filmmaker named Greg Strasz. It's directly inspired by Cloverfield and 10 Cloverfield Lane and the ARG for these and everything else (though not The Cloverfield Paradox, thankfully, since that film sucks). This also reminds me a bit of Battle Los Angeles, but I better not say that. Megan stars Matilda Lutz as Megan, along with Garret T. Sato, Ralf Moeller, Yuki Sakamoto, TJ Misawa, Edwin Modlin II, Paolo Bernardini, and a few others. This is very slick and well-made, I just wish there was more to it, as it ends very abruptly.

Thanks to io9 for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "Megan is a proof of concept that can be best described as a tribute to Bad Robot's Cloverfield Universe, considering much inspiration was taken from Cloverfield (2008) and 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016), as well as the [sci-fi] franchise's websites, mangas, marketing campaigns and the online ARG (alternate reality game)." Megan is directed by Polish filmmaker + VFX designer Greg Strasz - more details on his official website. Written by Giuseppe Mercadante (story & script), Greg Strasz (story & script), and Jean de Meuron (story). Featuring music by Iris Wallner. For more info and details on the short, visit their YouTube post. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts on this?