Watch: Superb Modern-Day Samurai Short Film 'Two Heavens As One'

"Do not let your spirit be influenced by your body, or your body be influenced by your spirit." A superb documentary short titled Two Heavens As One, or 二天一, has debuted online and it's a must watch. This is the latest short film made by filmmaker Ryan Freeman, who also made the fantastic doc short Being Batman previously. The short introduces us to a "modern-day samurai" named Jason Nip, who is among the 12th generation of students to train in the ways of Miyamoto Musashi, a famous swordsmen and martial artist in Japanese history. Nip is also the Sensei of the only Dojo in North America to train and teach Hyoho Niten Ichi Ryu, the sword fighting style developed by Musashi using one short and one long sword. This has a beautiful score, excellent cinematography, and inspiring poetic simplicity in its storytelling. Watch below.

Official description from YouTube: "Miyamoto Musashi (1584-1645) was one of the greatest swordsmen and martial artists in Japanese history. He founded Hyoho Niten Ichi Ryu, a style of Kenjutsu or classical Japanese swordsmanship that's distinguished by its concurrent use of two swords – long and short. Kenjutsu refers to sword fighting techniques which were developed and practiced by the samurai prior to 1868. Jason Nip is among the 12th generation of students to train in the ways of Musashi. A modern-day Samurai. He's also the Sensei of the only Dojo in North America to train and teach Hyoho Niten Ichi Ryu." Two Heavens As One is directed by filmmaker Ryan Freeman, of Lossless TV, director of the short Being Batman previously.