Watch: Superhero Short Film 'Invincible Boy' Directed by Julian Park

October 29, 2018
Source: YouTube

"Actually, supernatural abilities are very real." Sometimes it's hard to keep an optimistic outlook when the world is falling apart. Even superheroes lose hope from time to time. But all they need is to be reminded of the good in the world. Invincible Boy is a fantastic new short film written & directed by Julian Park, and produced by Dan Marcus, who often writes for us. Shot in Los Angeles, the film stars Kaleb Alexander Roberts and Nathan Kim as two young friends, one of whom might just be a superhero. The cast includes Anna Garcia, Steve Phelan, & Shane Yoon. This is a long short (20 minutes), but it's entirely worth it.

Thanks to Dan for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "A wildly imaginative boy’s mission to become a superhero is challenged when his optimistic view of the world begins to crumble." Invincible Boy is written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Julian Park - follow him @jwarnerpark. You can see more of his work on his official website. This short is produced by Dan Marcus. With cinematography by Justin D. Lee, and music by Joseph Kim. This short was produced independently and it's a labor of love for the filmmakers. For more on Invincible Boy, visit the film's website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

