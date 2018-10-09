Watch: Supernatural Horror Short Film 'El Aura Azul' Set in Colombia

"I think you've been out in the sun too long." Continuing to feature horror short films during the month of October, here's another one to watch. El Aura Azul is a horror short made by filmmaker Andy Harbeck, set in capital city of Medellín, Colombia. The title translates to The Blue Aura, and it's about a young woman who returns home from an afternoon at the pool to discover she might have awakened a supernatural force. The short stars Manuela Vásquez Ochoa, Valentina Abad Pérez, and Camila Velez. The scary stuff that does appear isn't that scary, but I like the cinematography and the way he builds up the tension in this.

Thanks to Reddit for the tip. Original description from Vimeo: "After Sasha and girlfriends have an eerie day at the pool in the mountains of Colombia her night turns horrifying when she unknowingly awakens a supernatural force." El Aura Azul is directed by filmmaker Andy Harbeck - to see more of his work, follow him on Vimeo. Featuring music by James T. Sale. This has played at various festivals before arriving online including the Pasadena Film Festival, Festival De Cine De Bogota, Terrorific Film Festival, Macabre Faire Film Festival. For more info, visit their official website or Facebook. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?