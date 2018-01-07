WORTH WATCHING

Watch: 'The Collection' Short Doc About Movie Ads Letterpress Plates

by
January 7, 2018
Source: Vimeo

The Collection Short Film

Now this is a sweet find. Movie geeks of all ages need to take a moment to watch this short doc, titled The Collection, made by filmmaker Adam Roffman. "The Collection is a short documentary about two friends, DJ Ginsberg and Marilyn Wagner, and their discovery of an astonishing and unique collection of movie memorabilia, comprised of over 40,000 printer blocks and 20,000 printer plates used to create the original newspaper advertisements for virtually every movie released in the United States from the silent period through 1984, when newspapers stopped using the letterpress format." Once you're done watching, you can see more photos of the plates on the film's website. Wish I could see them in person. What an excellent doc.

Thanks to Kottke.org for the tip on this short documentary. Original description from Vimeo: "Two friends stumble upon a unique and valuable piece of motion picture history in Omaha, Nebraska." The Collection is directed and produced by filmmaker Adam Roffman, based in Massachusetts (who worked as Program Director of IFF Boston from 2003-2013), follow him @adamroffman. Featuring cinematography and editing by Nathaniel Hansen, and music by Stars Of The Lid and A. Taylor. For more updates on the film, follow @collectiondoc or visit the official website. This film won the Best Short Doc award at the Glass City Film Festival. It first premiered at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?

