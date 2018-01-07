Watch the Golden Globes Spot for Ava DuVernay's 'A Wrinkle In Time'

"Do you trust me?!" Disney aired this new TV spot for Ava DuVernary's adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, based on the novel by Madeleine L'Engle, during the Golden Globes show tonight. This is a rather intense, thrilling new spot with fresh footage we haven't seen. I'm pretty dang excited for this! Looks like some big sci-fi with the Disney touch. The story follows Meg, her brother, and her friend, who are sent into space by three peculiar beings in order to search and find their missing scientist father. Starring Chris Pine, Reese Witherspoon, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Zach Galifianakis, Oprah Winfrey, Bellamy Young, Mindy Kaling, Rowan Blanchard, Levi Miller, André Holland, Daniel MacPherson, Will McCormack, Deric McCabe, along with Storm Reid as Meg. What an exciting TV spot, fire it up below.

Here's the latest TV spot (+ poster) for Ava DuVernary's A Wrinkle in Time, direct from YouTube:

The film, which is an epic adventure based on Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless classic which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and ultimately, the triumph of love. A Wrinkle in Time is directed by talented American filmmaker Ava DuVernay, of the films I Will Follow, Middle of Nowhere, and Selma previously, as well as episodes of "Queen Sugar". The screenplay is written by Jennifer Lee (Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Zootopia). Based on the bestselling novel written by Madeleine L'Engle, first published in 1963 and receiver of the Newbery Medal. Disney will release DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time in theaters everywhere starting March 9th, 2018 next year. Your thoughts?