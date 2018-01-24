Watch This: Lovely Supercut of the 2018 Academy Award Nominees

The countdown is on! We're now 39 days away from the Academy Awards ceremony, where we'll see if Three Billboards or The Shape of Water or maybe even Get Out wins the top prize in Hollywood. With the nominations revealed earlier this week (you can view the full list here), our friend Louis Plamondon aka "Sleepy Skunk" has put together a supercut video made exclusively for Cineplex recapping all of the major nominees. I'm very glad they included all of the Best Foreign Language Films in this as well, as they deserve the recognition, too. My #1 favorite film of 2017 was Call Me By Your Name and I am overjoyed that it was nominated for Best Picture, but I'm happy with all the others, too. This should be an exciting Oscars show.

Via YouTube. Description from editor Louis Plamondon: "Every year, Cineplex (the Canadian version of AMC) asks me to put together a two minute mashup of all the films nominated for an Academy Award set to a piece of classical music. Continuing with the tradition, here's my entry this year." From Cineplex: "We're honouring the Academy Awards nominees in this Supercut!" To view the full list of 2018 Academy Award nominations, click here. The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, broadcast from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 90th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 4th in over a month. The Shape of Water has the most nominations this year, with 13 in total. Have you seen all these nominees?