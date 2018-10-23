Watch: Thrilling Crime Short Film 'Enough' Directed by Christina Raia

"Who cares if she knows your name? She hasn't seen our faces." This short film just finished its festival run and is now available online. Enough is written, directed, produced, and edited by filmmaker Christina Raia, who found time to fit in this short between making two other feature films. The story follows three women get into some trouble when two of them decide to rob the house the other is house sitting. Starring Kristine Gordon, Dani Thomas, and Gwen Albers, plus Christina Shea-Wright and Adam Lim. This short is all about the story and the characters, not so much about style or visuals. Raia wanted to break the "gender stereotypes in a genre typically reserved for men" and tell a story that she just had to tell, based on her own experiences being frustrated in a world that is so often against young people. It's a good watch.

Original description from Vimeo: "The lives of three women collide in one night when two of them decide to rob the house the other is house sitting." Enough is written, directed, produced, and edited by filmmaker Christian Raia, who has also made two feature films: Summit and About a Donkey. Follow her @Craia9. She explains that "this short film breaks gender stereotypes in a genre typically reserved for men, while also commenting on the current socio-economic challenges for most young people (particularly women) through the lens of characters who have turned to the extreme just to survive." Adding also: "I believe that it is a film that has the versatility of allowing people to walk away merely entertained or walk away thinking about the bigger picture that was being subtly explored." For more info, visit Vimeo. For more short films, click here.