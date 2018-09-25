WORTH WATCHING

Watch: 'TK630' - Another Excellent 'Star Wars' Fan Film You Must See

by
September 25, 2018
Source: Vimeo

TK630 Short Film

"You knew this was going to be a suicide mission, didn't you?" There's always an abundance of new Star Wars fan films this year, but few of them are really this good. TK630 is an excellent, 10-minute Star Wars fan film short about a scout trooper - directed by Brendan H. Banks, an up-and-coming cinematographer who also shot this film. Marooned on a forest planet, an Imperial scout trooper hunts a lone Jedi, when he discovers an unexpected ally. Starring Josh Ruben & Starla Bolle, with Charlie McWade & Abe Danz. This is basic but good, and a nice twist focusing the story on an Imperial "bad guy." It's worth a quick watch.

Thanks to Vimeo directly for the tip on this. Original description: "Marooned on a forest planet, an Imperial scout trooper hunts a lone Jedi, when he discovers an unexpected ally." TK630 is a short made by Brooklyn-based cinematographer / filmmaker Brendan H. Banks - visit his website for more info, or follow him @brendanhbanks. With a screenplay written by Charlie McWade. The film is edited by Vincent Welch, and produced by Sean Dermond. Featuring VFX by Gloo Studios based in Vancouver. You can always find more Star Wars fan films on YouTube. For more on this one, visit Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

Find more posts: Short Film, Star Wars, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10- 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK