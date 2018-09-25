Watch: 'TK630' - Another Excellent 'Star Wars' Fan Film You Must See

"You knew this was going to be a suicide mission, didn't you?" There's always an abundance of new Star Wars fan films this year, but few of them are really this good. TK630 is an excellent, 10-minute Star Wars fan film short about a scout trooper - directed by Brendan H. Banks, an up-and-coming cinematographer who also shot this film. Marooned on a forest planet, an Imperial scout trooper hunts a lone Jedi, when he discovers an unexpected ally. Starring Josh Ruben & Starla Bolle, with Charlie McWade & Abe Danz. This is basic but good, and a nice twist focusing the story on an Imperial "bad guy." It's worth a quick watch.

Thanks to Vimeo directly for the tip on this. Original description: "Marooned on a forest planet, an Imperial scout trooper hunts a lone Jedi, when he discovers an unexpected ally." TK630 is a short made by Brooklyn-based cinematographer / filmmaker Brendan H. Banks - visit his website for more info, or follow him @brendanhbanks. With a screenplay written by Charlie McWade. The film is edited by Vincent Welch, and produced by Sean Dermond. Featuring VFX by Gloo Studios based in Vancouver. You can always find more Star Wars fan films on YouTube. For more on this one, visit Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?