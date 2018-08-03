WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Touching Animated Short 'Contact' About a Lonely Astronaut

August 3, 2018
Contact Short Film

"Who are you? Where are you?" Another lovely short film to watch when you have a free moment. Contact is an animated short made by Katy Wang, who designed, directed, and animated the entire film. Wang just graduated from Kingston University's School of Art last year, and this is her final graduation project, now available online after playing at numerous festivals in 2017. Contact is about a lonely, stranded astronaut who finally makes contact with another person. It's yet another touching parable about love and loneliness and connection. I really dig the animation style and the simplicity of the film, one of my favorite discoveries.

Thanks to io9 for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "Stranded on a distant planet, a lonely astronaut sends out a signal in search of human contact." Contact is directed, designed, and animated by filmmaker Katy Wang (follow her @watykang); written by Gabriel de Bruin (Gabriel Greenough) and Katy Wang. Featuring music by Ambrose Yu; co-produced + assistant direction by Gabriel de Bruin (Gabriel Greenough). This short was made by Katy as her graduation film from Kingston University/Kingston School of Art 2017. For extra info and more of Katy's work, visit her website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

