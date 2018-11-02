Watch: Unsettling Horror Short 'The Collection' Isn't What It Seems

Even though it isn't October anymore, it doesn't mean we can't still feature new horror short films. Take this one, for example, another creepy new horror suspense short that will leave you feeling a bit unsettled. The Collection is a horror short made by three filmmakers and friends: Carlos Baena, Carlos Puertolas, and Rani Naamani. All of them have worked in the VFX or animation industries in San Francisco, and also love to make films on the side. The Collection stars Bob Roden and Carla Westlund. It's a deceptive film with a sucker punch ending, which is what makes it so unsettling. Warning: this contains some graphic violence.

Thanks to Carlos for the tip on this. Embedded directly from Vimeo, there's no official description for this short. The Collection is co-directed and co-written by friends/filmmakers Carlos Baena (@Carlos_Baena), Carlos Puertolas, and Rani Naamani (@RaniNaamani). Produced by Elizabeth Ussery; made by Night Wheel Pictures and Side Films. Featuring cinematography by Harold Escotet, plus make-up & prop design by Nedy Acet. This was made independently these three filmmakers after initially coming up with the idea in the spring. For more info on the short, visit the Vimeo page. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?