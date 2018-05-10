Watch: Wonderful Animated Short 'Polaris' About a Young Polar Bear

Well, this is wonderful. Polaris is an animated short film made by Japanese filmmaker Hikari Toriumi, finishing his 4th year of study at CalArts. This is his 4th year short film in the character animation program, and it's an adorable, heartwarming film about a young polar bear leaving home for the first time, having trouble letting go of her mother. The animation style is unique and simple, but still meaningful and elegant. And the story perfectly captures that feeling of leaving home for college, or wherever, and how much you miss your parents. This film really moved me and made me sad at first, then happy by the end. Watch below.

Thanks to my friend Cat for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "My 4th year film at Calarts! A young polar bear leaves home for the first time, but finds it difficult to bid her mother farewell." Polaris is a film written, directed and animated by Hikari Toriumi, a Japanese animator studying at CalArts in Valencia. As stated, this is his 4th year film and he's finally ready to graduate. Toriumi also interned at Pixar in 2016. You can see more of his work + films on his Vimeo here. Polaris features music by Lucien Ye (more of her work), sound design by Collin Miller. See more CalArts 2018 student films here. For more shorts, click here.