Welcome to Wonderland - Teaser Trailer for Animated 'Wonder Park'

"Wonderland is now open!!" Paramount Animation has released the very first teaser trailer for their latest creation, an animated adventure movie titled Wonder Park taking us to a magical amusement park called Wonderland. There aren't many details released about the story, other than it involves a "wildly creative girl named June" who brings this amusement park to life, somehow. This seems like it's a mash-up of Zootopia and Tomorrowland, with the magic park and that world, plus all these talking animals. Brianna Denski voices June, and the primary cast includes Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Mila Kunis, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Norbert Leo Butz, and Ken Hudson Campbell. I will admit that this looks very cool, but I'm still not sure what the plot even is. We'll know more soon, I'm sure. Enjoy.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Paramount Animation's Wonder Park, direct from YouTube:

A story of a girl, some animals, and a magic amusement park. Paramount Animation's Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June (Brianna Denski) comes alive. They still haven't officially announced a director's name for Wonder Park, oddly enough. The screenplay is written by Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec; from a story by Robert Gordon and Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec. This is made by animation studio Paramount Animation (The Little Prince, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, Anomalisa). Paramount will release Wonder Park in theaters everywhere starting March 15th, 2019 early next year. First impression? Who's excited already?