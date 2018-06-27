Wild First Trailer for Josephine Decker's Latest 'Madeline's Madeline'

"Madeline got the part! She's going to play the lead in a theater piece! Except the lead wears sweatpants like Madeline's. And has a cat like Madeline's. And is holding a steaming hot iron next to her mother's face – like Madeline is." Oh my goodness, this trailer is amazing. Oscilloscope Labs has released the first trailer for a film titled Madeline's Madeline, the latest feature from filmmaker Josephine Decker (Butter on the Latch, Thou Wast Mild and Lovely). The film premiered to rave reviews at the Sundance & Berlin Film Fests earlier this year, and hits theaters in NY & LA this summer. Decker's one-of-a-kind performance piece film gets a one-of-a-kind trailer as well, made by artist Winston Hacking. They wanted to "create a trailer that dispels with the notion that trailers have a formula" and they have certainly made exactly that. Newcomer Helena Howard stars, with Miranda July and Molly Parker. It's hard to describe - you have to see it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Josephine Decker's Madeline's Madeline, from YouTube:

Madeline (Helena Howard) has become an integral part of a prestigious physical theater troupe. When the workshop's ambitious director (Molly Parker) pushes the teenager to weave her rich interior world and troubled history with her mother (Miranda July) into their collective art, the lines between performance and reality begin to blur. The resulting battle between imagination and appropriation spirals out of the rehearsal space and rips through all three women's lives. Madeline's Madeline is directed by talented American actress-filmmaker Josephine Decker, of the films Butter on the Latch and Thou Wast Mild and Lovely previously. The screenplay is co-written by Josephine Decker and Donna di Novelli. The film first premiered at the Sundance & Berlin Film Festivals this year, and played at many other fests. Oscilloscope will release Decker's Madeline's Madeline in select theaters starting August 10th this summer. Thoughts?