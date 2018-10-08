Wild New Red Band Trailer for Joseph Kahn's 'Bodied' Rap Battle Film

"You ready for this?" Neon + YouTube Premium have debuted a fantastic new official red band trailer for Joseph Kahn's film Bodied, a highly acclaimed, foul-mouthed, provocative film about a young, nerdy white kid who decides to join the rap battle scene. It's a very bold, outspoken satire about racism and the artistry in rapping, and how we need to open our eyes and gain more perspectives. Calum Worthy stars as Adam, with a cast including Anthony Michael Hall, Debra Wilson, Ryan Ochoa, Daffany McGaray Clark, Charlamagne tha God, Loaded Lux, Dizaster, Dumbfoundead, and Hollow Da Don. This comedy is produced by Eminem, with a script co-written by Toronto rapper Alex Larsen (aka Kid Twist). I saw this earlier in the year and it's awesome; an extra loud, totally hilarious, and impressive film. Check it out below.

Here's the new red band trailer (+ official posters) for Joseph Kahn's Bodied, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first festival trailer from last year for Kahn's Bodied here, to see more footage.

A progressive graduate student finds success and sparks outrage when his interest in battle rap as a thesis subject becomes a competitive obsession. Bodied is directed by Korean American filmmaker Joseph Kahn (follow him on Twitter @@JosephKahn), director of the film Detention and the Power Rangers short film, as well as director of many music videos for many years. The screenplay is written by Joseph Kahn and Alex Larsen. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also played at Fantastic Fest and AFI Fest. Neon will release Kahn's Bodied in select theaters starting on November 2nd, along with VOD from YouTube Premium. For more updates, follow @BodiedMovie or head to YouTube. Who's in? Your thoughts?