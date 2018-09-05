Willem Dafoe Plays Vincent Van Gogh in Trailer for 'At Eternity's Gate'

"I'd like to find a new light… for paintings we haven't yet seen." CBS Films has unveiled an official trailer for the indie drama At Eternity's Gate, the latest feature made by artist & filmmaker Julian Schnabel (of Before Night Falls, The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, Miral). This film is about famous Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, starring Willem Dafoe as Van Gogh, telling the story of his final few years in France when he made the majority of his remarkable paintings. The story follows Van Gogh struggling to survive and make money, along with being sent to a hospital after a judge claimed he was mentally ill. At Eternity's Gate's full cast includes Rupert Friend as his brother Theo, Oscar Isaac as Paul Gauguin, plus Mads Mikkelsen, Mathieu Amalric, Emmanuelle Seigner, and Niels Arestrup. This just premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and plays at the New York Film Festival next. I just saw it and it's another intriguing look at the life of an artist, but tells pretty much the same tragic Van Gogh story we know already anyway.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Julian Schnabel's At Eternity's Gate, direct from YouTube:

Julian Schnabel’s At Eternity’s Gate is a journey inside the world and mind of a person who, despite skepticism, ridicule and illness, created some of the world’s most beloved and stunning works of art. This is not a forensic biography, but rather scenes based on Vincent van Gogh's (Willem Dafoe) letters, common agreement about events in his life that present as facts, hearsay, and moments that are just plain invented. At Eternity's Gate is directed by acclaimed artist & filmmaker Julian Schnabel, director of the films Basquiat, Before Night Falls, The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, and Miral previously. The screenplay is written by Jean-Claude Carrière and Julian Schnabel. This is premiering at the Venice and New York Film Festivals this fall. CBS Films will then release Schnabel's At Eternity's Gate in select theaters starting on November 16th later in the fall. For more info, follow @CBSFilms. First impression? Anyone interested?