William Jackson Harper in First Full Trailer for Thriller 'They Remain'

"When I'm into something, I can't let it go." Paladin has debuted the trailer for a slow burn psychological thriller titled They Remain, from writer/director Philip Gelatt. This first premiered at the H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival last fall, but hasn't played at many other festivals. Adapted from one of Laird Barron's short stories, the film is about two scientists, who share a romantic history, that are tasked with investigating unnatural animal behavior on the site of a Manson Family-style cult's compound. Actor William Jackson Harper (seen in Paterson, and on "The Good Place") stars along with Rebecca Henderson. This is one of those psychological films that slowly breaks down into the question of "what is real and what is imagined." It also seems like a good companion to Alex Garland's Annihilation, strangely enough. Worth a quick look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Philip Gelatt's They Remain, direct from YouTube:

They Remain explores the evolving relationship between Keith and Jessica, two scientists who are employed by a vast, impersonal corporation to investigate an unspeakable horror that took place at the remote encampment of a mysterious cult. Working and living in a state-of-the-art, high tech environment that is completely at odds with their surroundings, they spend their days gathering physical evidence, analyzing it, and reporting on their findings. They Remain is both written and directed by NYU-graduate Philip Gelatt, director of the film The Bleeding House previously, and writer for the sci-fi film Europa Report. This film is adapted from Laird Barron's short story "--30--" (published in this book). Paladin will release Gelatt's They Remain in select theaters starting March 2nd, 2018 coming up. Anyone interested?