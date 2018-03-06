Worth Watching: Amazing Full Trailer for Netflix's 'Lost in Space' Series

"Danger, Will Robinson!" Whoa this looks amazing!! You have to watch this trailer. I'm breaking our own rules (we don't cover TV) to post this trailer for a new Netflix series, a new update on Lost in Space. And it seriously looks incredible. This thrilling trailer packs in A LOT, I mean a lot a lot of awesome footage, with some big reveals and gorgeously epic sci-fi space scenes. Obviously the story sticks to the same story in the original series, with a family crew on a colonizing spaceship crash landing on a planet, where they discover some kind of intelligent new life-form and all kinds of other troubles. The cast includes Max Jenkins as Will, with Mina Sundwall, Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Parker Posey, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Amelia Burstyn. It's rare we make an exception to post about TV, but this deserves it. I'm seriously impressed by this trailer and really looking forward to watching the series coming up in April.

Here's the full official trailer (+ teaser trailer & poster) for Netflix's Lost in Space series, from YouTube:

The Robinson family, part of a highly trained mission to establish a new colony in space, is unexpectedly pulled off course forcing them to crash land on a lost planet. Lost in Space is a Netflix Original dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960's science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, lightyears from their original destination. Netflix's Lost in Space has episodes directed by filmmakers including Tim Southam, Deborah Chow, Alice Troughton, and Neil Marshall. The series will premiere on Netflix streaming exclusively starting on April 13th this spring. Your thoughts? Who's in?