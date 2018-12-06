2019 Golden Globes Nominees - 'A Star is Born', 'The Favourite', 'Vice'

The list of nominations for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (of 2019), the yearly precursor to the Academy Awards, have just been announced today - you can find all the film nominees below. The infamous Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees this morning from The Beverly Hilton. The selection this year is crazier than usual, with musicals in the drama category, despite there being a musical category. Damien Chazelle's First Man only got a few nominations, but none of the big ones - a big upset. Obviously the HFPA loves A Star is Born, The Favourite, and Vice more than almost anything else, but they always have their favorites that they feature. Another odd year of picks but not that surprising for the HFPA.

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 6th, 2019 at The Beverly Hilton hosted by Sandra Oh & Andy Samberg with a live telecast on NBC. Full list of 2018's film nominees:

BEST DRAMA

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

ACTOR (DRAMA)

﻿Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington - BlacKkKlansman

ACTRESS (DRAMA)

Glenn Close - The Wife

Lady Gaga - A Star is Born

Nicole Kidman - Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike - A Private War

BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY

﻿Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

ACTOR (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

﻿Christian Bale - Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Robert Redford - The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly - Stan & Ollie

ACTRESS (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron - Tully

Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Girl (Belgium)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

ANIMATED FILM

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Timothée Chalamet - Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

﻿Amy Adams - Vice

Claire Foy - First Man

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

DIRECTOR

﻿Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Peter Farrelly - Green Book

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay - Vice

SCREENPLAY

﻿Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara - The Favourite

Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay - Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie - Green Book

ORIGINAL SCORE

﻿Marco Beltrami - A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat - Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz - First Man

Marc Shaiman - Mary Poppins Returns

ORIGINAL SONG

"All the Stars" from Black Panther

"Girl in the Movies" from Dumplin'

"Requiem for a Private War" from A Private War

"Revelation" from Boy Erased

"Shallow" from A Star is Born

So there you have it. The nominees from 2018 for the Golden Globe awards. As much as I'd love to say that oh they nominated some good films this year, increasingly more ever year, the HFPA proves they're out of touch and nothing but celeb-lovers who want as much attention as celebs. They try to put some big names into the nominations every year, but still, it's always a list with so many weird or questionable choices with all of the obvious ones. I'm very happy to see all the actors from The Favourite nominated (because they're fantastic in this), and also Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali, Robert Redford, plus Charlize Theron from Tully (one of the few surprisingly excellent nominations). For more about the nominees and the TV selections, visit goldenglobes.com. A taste of things to come with the Oscars? Or just another set of odd and interesting Globes picks for this year? What do you make of these 2019 Globes nominations?