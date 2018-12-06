AWARDS
2019 Golden Globes Nominees - 'A Star is Born', 'The Favourite', 'Vice'
by Alex Billington
December 6, 2018
Source: HFPA
The list of nominations for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (of 2019), the yearly precursor to the Academy Awards, have just been announced today - you can find all the film nominees below. The infamous Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees this morning from The Beverly Hilton. The selection this year is crazier than usual, with musicals in the drama category, despite there being a musical category. Damien Chazelle's First Man only got a few nominations, but none of the big ones - a big upset. Obviously the HFPA loves A Star is Born, The Favourite, and Vice more than almost anything else, but they always have their favorites that they feature. Another odd year of picks but not that surprising for the HFPA.
The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 6th, 2019 at The Beverly Hilton hosted by Sandra Oh & Andy Samberg with a live telecast on NBC. Full list of 2018's film nominees:
BEST DRAMA
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
ACTOR (DRAMA)
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington - BlacKkKlansman
ACTRESS (DRAMA)
Glenn Close - The Wife
Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
Nicole Kidman - Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike - A Private War
BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
ACTOR (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
Christian Bale - Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Robert Redford - The Old Man and the Gun
John C. Reilly - Stan & Ollie
ACTRESS (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron - Tully
Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Girl (Belgium)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
ANIMATED FILM
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Timothée Chalamet - Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams - Vice
Claire Foy - First Man
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
DIRECTOR
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
Peter Farrelly - Green Book
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay - Vice
SCREENPLAY
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara - The Favourite
Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay - Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie - Green Book
ORIGINAL SCORE
Marco Beltrami - A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat - Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz - First Man
Marc Shaiman - Mary Poppins Returns
ORIGINAL SONG
"All the Stars" from Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies" from Dumplin'
"Requiem for a Private War" from A Private War
"Revelation" from Boy Erased
"Shallow" from A Star is Born
So there you have it. The nominees from 2018 for the Golden Globe awards. As much as I'd love to say that oh they nominated some good films this year, increasingly more ever year, the HFPA proves they're out of touch and nothing but celeb-lovers who want as much attention as celebs. They try to put some big names into the nominations every year, but still, it's always a list with so many weird or questionable choices with all of the obvious ones. I'm very happy to see all the actors from The Favourite nominated (because they're fantastic in this), and also Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali, Robert Redford, plus Charlize Theron from Tully (one of the few surprisingly excellent nominations). For more about the nominees and the TV selections, visit goldenglobes.com. A taste of things to come with the Oscars? Or just another set of odd and interesting Globes picks for this year? What do you make of these 2019 Globes nominations?
FEATURED POSTS
POPULAR COMMENTS
LAST YEAR'S TOP 10
FOLLOW US HERE
Follow Alex's main profile on :
Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here
OUR FACEBOOK / AD