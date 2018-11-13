Another Fun Teaser for Pixar's 'Toy Story 4' Introduces Ducky & Bunny

"They did make three movies, this is number four!" Disney has revealed a fun follow-up to their first teaser trailer for Pixar's next sequel Toy Story 4, arriving in theaters in June next summer. This "teaser trailer reaction" introduces us to Ducky & Bunny, voiced by Keegan Michael-Key & Jordan Peele, who provide us with some amusing commentary on our introduction to Forky. This teaser also includes a few Easter Eggs hidden in the background, like the guitar from Coco and more. I despise trailer reaction videos, but this one is a good mockery and in-world which makes it all the better. All the other regular voices are back: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Kristen Schaal, and Bonnie Hunt. This is a fun and playful way to get us back into the Toy Story mood, especially considering there is so much negativity about Forky already.

Here's the "reaction" teaser trailer (+ more posters) for Josh Cooley's Toy Story 4, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the very first teaser trailer for Pixar's Toy Story 4 here, to see the original introduction.

Everyone's favorite pull-string cowboy sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks), along with his best friends Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, are happy taking care of their kid, Bonnie, until a new toy called "Forky" arrives in her room. According to Forky, a spork-turned-craft-project, he's not a toy at all—and he'd rather skip this big adventure completely, if only they'd let him. Pixar's Toy Story 4 is directed by American filmmaker Josh Cooley, making his feature directorial debut after directing other various projects at Pixar including the short film Riley's First Date?, and the TV shorts "Mater's Tall Tales" and "Toy Story of Terror". The script is credited to John Lasseter & Andrew Stanton & Pete Docter & Lee Unkrich, with Stephany Folsom. Disney will open Pixar's Toy Story 4 in theaters starting June 21st, 2019 next summer. First impression?