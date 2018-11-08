Another Look at Sony Animation's 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

"You can't think about saving the world, you have to think about saving ONE person." Sony Pictures has debuted a short 60-second new preview for their animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which I can't wait to see next month. Phil Lord & Chris Miller wrote the script and are producing this film, and they keep promising groundbreaking animation. Shameik Moore (from Dope) provides the voice of Miles Morales, and the cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Liev Schreiber, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Jake Johnson, Nicolas Cage, and Lily Tomlin, along with surprise guests. This "international" preview focuses on introducing various Spidey characters from the other "verses", showing us a look at Peni Parker & SP//DR, plus Spider-Gwen, Spider-Noir, and Spider-Ham. Ohh yeah, get ready for this crazy fun movie. We only have one more month to go!! Gimme gimme, I'm so completely ready for this movie to open.

Intl. preview (+ French poster) for Sony Animation's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, on YouTube:

You can still see the teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse here, or the second official trailer.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is directed by animation filmmakers Bob Persichetti (making his directorial debut after working as head of story at DreamWorks) & Peter Ramsey (director of Rise of the Guardians). The screenplay is written by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and Rodney Rothman; based on Brian Michael Bendis & Stan Lee's characters. Sony will release Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in theaters everywhere starting on December 14th coming up at the end of the year. How does that look? Still excited to see this?