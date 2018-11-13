Another Trailer for US Release of 'Never Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki'

"It's better to try and fail." GKids has debuted the second official US trailer for the long-awaited Miyazaki documentary titled Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki, which they will be releasing in US theaters later this year. The doc was originally made for TV and released in Japan in 2016, but has been awaiting a global release ever since then. Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki spends intimate time with Miyazaki-san himself, examining his time since retirement in 2013. It follows his very first attempts to use computers for animation to make the film Boro the Caterpillar for the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo. The big question it asks: "Can an old master who thinks he's past his prime shine once again?" This film fits right in with that other wonderful Ghibli doc, Kingdom of Dreams and Madness. This trailer is pretty much the same as the first one, with the added date info at the end - it's getting a limited theatrical showing for two nights only.

The second US trailer for Kaku Arakawa's doc Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official US trailer for Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki here, to see more.

In 2013, film director and animator Hayao Miyazaki suddenly announced his retirement at the age of 72. But he couldn't shake his burning desire to keep creating. After an encounter with young CGI animators, Miyazaki embarked on a new endeavor, his first project ever to utilize CGI. But the artist, who had been adamant about hand-drawn animation, confronted many challenges. The film even faces the danger of being cancelled. Can an old master who thinks he's past his prime shine once again? This program goes behind the scenes over 2 years as Miyazaki overcomes struggles to create his short film using CGI. Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki is directed by Japanese filmmaker Kaku Arakawa, his first feature film. The originally opened in Japan in 2016. GKids will finally release Arakawa's Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki in limited US theaters on December 13th & 18th. For more info, visit their website. Thoughts?