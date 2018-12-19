Another Wacky 'Space' Trailer for Animated Sequel 'The Lego Movie 2'

"Everything is MORE awesome – in space!" Warner Bros has debuted another international trailer for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, a highly-anticipated sequel to the wildly successful, acclaimed original The Lego Movie from 2014. The is labeled as the "Space Trailer", focusing on the gang's tumultuous trip into outer space. This one isn't directed by Phil Lord & Chris Miller, but they did write the screenplay and they did produce it so they are still involved. There's some weird things going on once they get into space, but it still looks like a super awesome fun time. The main voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Alison Brie, Stephanie Beatriz, Elizabeth Banks, Channing Tatum, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Jonah Hill, and Tiffany Haddish. From all these trailers, the plot for this sequel seems totally crazy with a mix-up of all kinds of characters and funky things happening. But hey, I'm sure it'll all make sense watching the movie.

"Space" international trailer (+ posters) for WAG's The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, on YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part here, and the second trailer here.

It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: Lego Duplo invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the Lego universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part Trailer is co-directed by filmmakers Mike Mitchell (director of Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, Surviving Christmas, Sky High, Shrek Forever After, Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, and Trolls) and Trisha Gum (an art department coordinator now making her feature directorial debut). The screenplay is written by Matt Fogel, Phil Lord & Chris Miller. Warner Bros will release The Lego Movie 2 in theaters everywhere starting on February 8th, 2019 early next year. Still looking good? Ready to see this?