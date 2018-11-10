Anthony Gonzalez in First Trailer for US Immigration Drama 'Icebox'

"In this very moment, you have to grow up." HBO has released the official trailer for a film titled Icebox, which first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this year. Adapted from filmmaker Daniel Sawka's award-winning short film of the same name from 2016, Icebox is about a young boy seeking asylum who becomes trapped inside America's rigid immigration process. Young actor Anthony Gonzalez stars as Oscar, with a full cast including Genesis Rodriguez, Omar Leyva, Johnny Ortiz, Matthew Moreno, and Jessica Juarez. This very timely, very upsetting film shows just how horrible they treat these people, kids included, who are just trying to life a better life in America. Even though it may be infuriating, this is worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer for Daniel Sawka's Icebox, direct from HBO's YouTube:

A young boy named Oscar (Anthony Gonzalez), forced to flee his home and seek asylum by crossing the border into the United States, becomes trapped inside the U.S. immigration system. Icebox is both written and directed by filmmaker Daniel Sawka, making his feature directorial debut with this film after a few other shorts previously. It's produced by James L. Brooks. This is a feature adaptation of Sawka's own 2016 short film also titled Icebox, which won the Grand Jury Prize at AFI Fest in 2016. The feature premiered at the Toronto and Stockholm Film Festivals this year. HBO will debut Sawka's Icebox streaming exclusively starting December 7th coming up next month. For more info, visit HBO's website. Interested in watching?