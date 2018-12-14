MOVIE TRAILERS

Asa Butterfield & Maisie Williams in Romance 'Then Came You' Trailer

by
December 14, 2018
Source: YouTube

Then Came You Trailer

"You have a lot of living to do…" Shout Studios has released the official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Then Came You, from director Peter Hutchings (Rhymes with Banana, The Outcasts). This "funny and poignant coming-of-age story" is about a hypochondriac boy who's forced to confront his fears when a British girl with a terminal illness enlists him to help her carry out her eccentric bucket list. Starring Asa Butterfield, Maisie Williams, Nina Dobrev, Tyler Hoechlin, David Koechner, Tituss Burgess, Sonya Walger, Margot Bingham, and Ken Jeong. Described as a "sweet, uplifting tale that reminds us it's not how long we live, but how we live the life we have, that matters." Haven't we seen too many of these "really sick person teaches non-sick person a lesson about life" movies already? So many of them recently.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Hutchings' Then Came You, direct from YouTube:

Then Came You Poster

Then Came You tells the story of Skye (Maisie Williams), a spunky teenager with a terminal illness who befriends Calvin (Asa Butterfield), a 19-year old hypochondriac baggage handler who is afraid of his own shadow. Calvin helps Skye carry out her eccentric bucket list of things to do before she dies. In the process, he learns to confront and conquer his own fears, including falling in love with the beautiful, but seemingly untouchable, Izzy (Nina Dobrev). Then Came You is directed by filmmaker Peter Hutchings, director of the films Rhymes with Banana and The Outcasts previously. The screenplay is written by Fergal Rock. This premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival earlier this fall. Shout Studios will release Hutchings' Then Came You in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 1st, 2019 early in the new year. Who's interested?

FirstShowing.net