Badass Trailer for 4K Re-Release of Jackie Chan's 'Police Story' Films

"Demolitions, death-defying leaps, bone-crunching scraps, and… jaw-dropping stunts." Yes!! Janus Films has recently released this trailer for an upcoming 4K re-release of two martial arts action movie classics: Police Story and Police Story 2, both directed by and starring Jackie Chan. These were made in the late 1980s at the height of Chan's career as a star, stunt coordinator, and filmmaker working out of Hong Kong. Highly regarded as some of Chan's best work, in terms of action and stunts at least, these will look better than ever on the big screen, restored in crystal clear, ultra high definition 4K. This trailer is for both films, as Janus is playing them as a double feature at theaters in the US starting next February. As always, there's no better time than now to experience these action classics (even if you've already seen them both).

Here's the new official trailer for the 4K re-release of Jackie Chan's Police Story 1 & 2, found via Polygon:

A virtuous Hong Kong Police Officer must clear his good name when the drug lords he is after frames him for the murder of a dirty cop. Police Story was directed by Jackie Chan and Chi-Hwa Chen, and first released in 1985. Police Story 2 was directed by Jackie Chan, and first released in 1988. Chan had directed a few other films before making Police Story, but these were made at the pinnacle of his career. "In his 1998 autobiography I Am Jackie Chan, Chan cites Police Story as his best work (at least in terms of action and stunts)." Janus Films will be re-releasing Chan's Police Story & Police Story 2 in 4K as back-to-back special feature engagements, starting February 1st, 2019 for one week at: the Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn, the Alamo New Mission in San Francisco, and the Music Box Theatre in Chicago. Then it will play in other cities throughout Feb & March - full list of release dates on Polygon. Who's going to see these on the big screen?