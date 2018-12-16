Benedict Cumberbatch is Cummings in Official Trailer for 'Brexit' Film

"How to change the course of history?" HBO has revealed a full-length trailer for a movie called Brexit, also known as Brexit: The Uncivil War, which is actually a made-for-TV film but we can't help feature it anyway. Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this as Dominic Cummings, the now infamous political strategist who utilized controversial campaigning and social media tactics to successfully (unfortunately) spearhead the "Vote Leave" campaign. For those from America, Cummings seems to be the Steve Bannon of the UK, an outsider who riled up the public to make a rash decision that is still being debated. The cast includes John Heffernan, Rory Kinnear, Liz White, Richard Goulding, Paul Ryan, Oliver Maltman, Nicholas Day, and Lee Boardman. Made by the director of the Emmy-nominated "USS Callister" episode of "Black Mirror". This looks damn good; I dig the freshness of the look and feel, and that it shows all his dirty tricks.

Here's the full-length trailer for Toby Haynes' Brexit: The Uncivil War, direct from HBO's YouTube:

"This is an insurgence against the establishment. We will build something that will restack the odds in our favor." "Expectations - realistically?" "To create the biggest political upset since the fall of the Berlin wall."

Everyone knows who won. Not everyone knows how. Go behind the scenes of the United Kingdom's 2016 referendum to leave the European Union, and the data-driven tactics of the "Vote Leave" campaign that brought home a political victory. Brexit, also known as Brexit: The Uncivil War, is directed by British TV filmmaker Toby Haynes, of various TV shows previously including episodes of "M.I.High", "Doctor Who", "Sherlock", "Wallander", "Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell" and "Black Mirror". The screenplay is written by James Graham. HBO will premiere Haynes' Brexit streaming exclusively starting January 19th coming up in the new year. It'll also air on Channel 4 in the UK at the same time. First impression? Who's interested?