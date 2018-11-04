Brief Tech Update - We're Now More Secure / Site Upgrade Complete

Good news, everyone! We've just finished a technical update and FirstShowing is now a fully armed and operational battle station. Nah, but seriously we've made a few major backend tech changes to strengthen the server and keep everything up to date. The site is now secure through SSL, meaning it's https:// for the domain, not http:// anymore. All the cool kids are doing it. The server is setup to automate everything and send everyone to the right URL, so don't worry. We're also trying to keep it running fast and efficient. If you notice any errors or something wrong, please contact us and include a screenshot as well. And if you notice any bad ads, please send a message here. A complete redesign is still too costly, but this one should keep us going for now. Always want to keep the server updated to the current web standards and running at its best.