LATEST NEWS

Brief Tech Update - We're Now More Secure / Site Upgrade Complete

by
November 4, 2018

Website Update

Good news, everyone! We've just finished a technical update and FirstShowing is now a fully armed and operational battle station. Nah, but seriously we've made a few major backend tech changes to strengthen the server and keep everything up to date. The site is now secure through SSL, meaning it's https:// for the domain, not http:// anymore. All the cool kids are doing it. The server is setup to automate everything and send everyone to the right URL, so don't worry. We're also trying to keep it running fast and efficient. If you notice any errors or something wrong, please contact us and include a screenshot as well. And if you notice any bad ads, please send a message here. A complete redesign is still too costly, but this one should keep us going for now. Always want to keep the server updated to the current web standards and running at its best.

Find more posts: General

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10- 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add our feed to your Feedly list: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net