Chevy Chase & Richard Dreyfuss in Official Trailer for 'The Last Laugh'

"Do you even have an act?" "I never had an act." Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for an indie road trip comedy titled The Last Laugh, the latest from filmmaker Greg Pritikin (Totally Confused, Dummy, Surviving Eden). The comedy stars Chevy Chase as a retired talent manager who is reunited with his first client, Buddy Green played by Richard Dreyfuss, a comic who quit show business 50 years ago. This is another one of those amusing old geezers go on a road trip and re-discover how much fun the world is kind of films. The small supporting cast includes Chris Parnell, Kate Micucci, and Andie MacDowell. This looks like it has a few good laughs, but not as many as you might be expecting from this duo. Watch below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Greg Pritikin's The Last Laugh, direct from YouTube:

When retired talent manager Al Hart (Chevy Chase) is reunited with his first client, Buddy Green (Richard Dreyfuss), a comic who quit show business 50 years ago, he convinces Buddy to escape their retirement community and hit the road for a cross-country comedy tour. The Last Laugh is both written and directed by American comedy writer / filmmaker Greg Pritikin, director of the movies Totally Confused, Dummy, and Surviving Eden, as well as all the episodes of the TV series "Easy to Assemble" and other screenwriting work. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. Netflix will release Pritikin's The Last Laugh streaming exclusively starting on January 11th, 2019 coming up very soon. How does that look? Anyone?