Dev Patel in First Teaser Trailer for True Story Thriller 'Hotel Mumbai'

"Remember always: here at the Taj, guest is God" Icon Film Distribution has debuted a teaser trailer for a true story thriller titled Hotel Mumbai, telling the story of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel terrorist attack in Mumbai in 2008. The film is about the hotel staff who risk their own lives to keep everyone safe, as guests make unthinkable sacrifices to try and save themselves and their families. Dev Patel stars as Arjun, a newly promoted waiter who gets involved in the crossfire. The full cast also includes Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Jason Isaacs, Anupam Kher, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Angus McLaren, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Rodney Afif, and Sachin Joab. This film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this fall, and received rave reviews, as quoted in this trailer. This is an intense first look, almost a bit too frightening.

Here's the international teaser trailer (+ poster) for Anthony Maras' Hotel Mumbai, direct from YouTube:

Hotel Mumbai is based on the true story of the devastating terrorist attack on the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 2008. The terrifying assault brings together the guests and the staff of the luxurious hotel including wealthy new parents David and Zahra (Armie Hammer and Nazanin Boniadi), Russian businessman Vasili (Jason Issacs) and newly promoted waiter Arjun (Dev Patel) in a desperate fight for survival. This story celebrates humanity, compassion, courage, resilience and the unwavering desire to survive. Hotel Mumbai is directed by Australian filmmaker Anthony Maras, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by John Collee and Anthony Maras. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and Adelaide Film Festival earlier this fall. Bleecker Street Media will be releasing Maras' Hotel Mumbai in select US theaters starting on March 29th, 2019 in the spring. First impression?