Dwayne Johnson & Florence Pugh in 'Fighting with My Family' Trailer

"Don't worry about being the next 'me', be the first 'you.'" MGM has released the first official trailer for a family comedy coming up next year titled Fighting with My Family, described as a "heartwarming and smart comedy that proves everything is worth fighting for when it comes to family." The movie is about a former wrestler and his family who make a living performing at small venues around the country while his kids dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment. It's literally a movie about how WWE wrestling is fun for the entire family. The main cast includes Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, plus Vince Vaughn, Stephen Merchant, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson playing himself. This also must be inspired by the popularity of Netflix's "Glow", focusing mostly around Pugh's character kicking ass.

Here's the first official trailer for Stephen Merchant's Fighting with My Family, direct from YouTube:

Based on a true story, Fighting with My Family follows reformed gangster Ricky, his wife Julia (Lena Headey), and their daughter Paige (Florence Pugh) and son Zak (Jack Lowden) as they make a living wrestling together in tiny venues. When Paige and Zak get the opportunity to try out for WWE, the family grabs a once-in-a-lifetime chance to turn their wildest dreams into a dazzling future. However, brother and sister quickly discover that to become superstars, both their talent and their relationship will be put to the test. Fighting with My Family is directed by English filmmaker-writer Stephen Merchant, director of the film Cemetery Junction previously, as well as "The Office", "Konttori", and plenty of other TV work. The screenplay is also written by Stephen Merchant. MGM will release Merchant's Fighting with My Family in theaters everywhere starting March 1st, 2019 next year. First impression? Who's interested in this movie?