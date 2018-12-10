Dylan Baker in New US Trailer for Action Thriller Short Film 'Nightfire'

"You have something they want. And now they are coming. They are coming…" F1.8 Studios has debuted a new official trailer for an indie film titled Nightfire, which is finally getting a streaming release on Amazon Prime in January after first premiering back in 2015. This political action thriller runs a total of 43 minutes, which technically makes it a short film, though that's not very short. Described as "an action spectacular student film" made by Brando Benetton, the film is about two American agents hired to retrieve military chips containing top-secret content. Their plan goes awry when an unexpected political prisoner enters the picture. This stars Dylan Baker, Lorenzo Pisoni, Greg Hadley, Bradley Stryker, with Francesco Pannofino, and Becky Ann Baker. This is one helluva trailer, it certainly got my attention. Take a look.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Brando Benetton's Nightfire, direct from YouTube:

No country. No identity. No trust. Two American agents are hired to retrieve military chips containing top-secret content. Their plan goes awry when an unexpected political prisoner (Dylan Baker) enters the picture. Nightfire is directed by French-Italian filmmaker Brando Benetton, of a few other short films including Tumbili, still planning to make his feature debut soon. The screenplay is written by Brando Benetton and Los Silva; from a story by Brando Benetton. This first premiered at a few film festivals around the world back in 2015, and has been awaiting a release ever since. Hewes Pictures will debut Benetton's Nightfire streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime starting early 2019. Stay tuned. Who's interested in this?