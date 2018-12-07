Emotional First Teaser Trailer for Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame' Debuts

"Part of the journey is the end." Disney has revealed the first teaser for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, the epic conclusion to this grand saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As everyone already knows, this is the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, released earlier this year which ended on a huge cliffhanger. The title for this one is finally revealed, and hints that this is truly the battle to end all battles. So many questions still left unanswered, and many more now. Engame stars everyone from the MCU: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, Tessa Thompson, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Chris Evans, Cobie Smulders, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Dave Bautista, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, and more. This is such a great teaser, without revealing much or giving away anything major yet, just an incredible tease to bring us right into the Endgame. Enjoy.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for the Russo Brothers' Avengers: Endgame, from YouTube:

The Avengers prepare for a final showdown with Thanos. A culmination of 22 interconnected movies, the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the final turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it. Marvel's Avengers: Endgame is once again directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, known as the Russo Brothers, directors of the movies Welcome to Collinwood, You Me and Dupree, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War previously. The screenplay is written by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely; based on the Marvel comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Disney and Marvel Studios will release the Russo Brothers' finale Avengers: Endgame in theaters everywhere starting April 26th, 2019 to kick off the summer. First impression? Excited now?